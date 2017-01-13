Casto-Frank Engagement

John and Christie Casto are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kiera Elizabeth Casto, to David Alan Frank.

David Frank is the son of John and Kila Frank. He is a graduate in auto and diesel mechanic education from the University of Northwestern Ohio. He works as a mechanic for A-1 Truck and Trailer Repair.

Kiera Casto currently attends Hocking College for her Associate Degree in medical records/health information management.

The couple resides in Bashan.