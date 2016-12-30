Holzer to host healthy cooking demo

A healthy cooking demonstration instructed by Holzer Health System Dietitians and Chef will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 6 p.m., at the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center Eastman Family Community Room.

This demo is open to anyone who may be interested in having healthy alternatives and still want to keep the nostalgia of favorite foods.

The demonstration is open to the community. Taste testing is available for the foods prepared, as well as a meal featuring the delicious dishes prepared during the demonstration. This is part of a series of cooking demonstrations Holzer has provided, with each one being an educational and social event for those in attendance.

“Educating our communities on fun ways to make food healthy and delicious is a goal of our organization,” stated Chelsea Schott, RD, LD, Holzer Dietitian. “Our attendees always have a great time and pick up several new cooking tips and recipes to utilize all year through. Healthy food can be very tasty.”

The Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center is located at 735 Second Avenue in Gallipolis, Ohio. For more information or to register to attend, please call (740) 446-5901.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.