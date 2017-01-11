Schedule of wellness classes offered by local trainers

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio —Wellness classes and personal training are being offered by local trainers BJ and Bekah Robinson and Clint Saunders.

A class schedule has been confirmed and includes a wrestling clinic from 7-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; fitness boot camp, 6 p.m., Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Saturdays; beginner’s Tai Chi, Tuesdays, 7-7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-6 p.m.; intermediate yoga, Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; boxing and MMA for fitness, Saturdays at noon; women’s weightlifting, Fridays at 6 p.m. All classes are conducted at the Body Barn in Gallipolis, Ohio.

The trainers work with individuals of all ages and needs. To find out more information on these classes, and personal training, contact BJ at 859-608-3216, Bekah at 304-514-0654, Saunders at 740-645-6519.