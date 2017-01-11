Southeast Ohio Tourism & Business Expo set

RIO GRANDE — The 9th Annual Southeast Ohio Tourism & Business Expo will take place on March 4, at the University of Rio Grande, Lyne Center.

A great event for all ages, the Expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director, Amanda Crouse, said the Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposer to the public. By working with surrounding communities, Southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties.” Crouse said. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

Exhibitors signed up for the 2017 event include attractions and businesses from both Ohio and West Virginia. Registration can be done online by clicking here or contact the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce (740-446-0596) for additional information.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the Expo grow and expand in the coming years”, said Chamber Executive Director Michelle Miller.

The Southeast Ohio Tourism & Business Expo will take place Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande Lyne Center, 218 N. College Avenue, Rio Grande, OH 45674.

Admission is free.

Visit www.seohiotourismandbusinessexpo.weebly.com for more information.

http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Expo.jpg