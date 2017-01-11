Gino’s giveaway rewards customers with bikes

MASON — Last December, all across West Virginia, customers of Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House won bicycles as part of the restaurant chain’s annual Holiday sweepstakes. This year’s list of winners included Mike VanMatre in Mason.

Registration for the yearly customer appreciation event lasted through December, with the winners being drawn at local Gino’s locations on Dec. 22. The Dr. Pepper-branded bikes taken home by each of the winners, furnished by Pepsi, sported a modern bicycle design with a stylish retro aesthetic.

Gino’s CEO Oshel Craigo considers the annual giveaway a chance to give back to the chain’s customers, saying that the holiday tradition is “[Gino’s] way of saying thanks” for their continued patronage of and loyalty to the West Virginia pizzeria: “We like to think of this giveaway as a Christmas present to our extremely dedicated customers.”