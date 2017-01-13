College News

MARIETTA — Terry Farley of Gallipolis, Ohio, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Marietta College. Farley is majoring in Broadcasting and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2018. Farley is a graduate of River Valley High School.

MARIETTA — Molly Dunlap of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s High Honors List at Marietta College. Dunlap is majoring in Land and Energy Management and Marketing and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2018. Dunlap is a graduate of Eastern Local High School.

CIRCLEVILLE — Three area students were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2016 Semester. Emily Carman of Gallipolis, Kaitlin Kazee of Thurman and Elisha Martindale of Reedsville, all received the honor. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.