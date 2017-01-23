College News

Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD — Emily Sinclair of Pomeroy has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.

Area students participate in Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

NEW CONCORD — The following students were a part of the Muskingum University students who showed support for the national Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16.

“It’s important that Muskies join the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy by participating because it aligns with our University mission to foster ‘positive action, ethical sensitivity and spiritual growth, so that they may lead vocationally productive, personally satisfying and socially responsible lives,’” explains Stacey Allan, coordinator of Muskingum’s Day of Service and director of Greek affairs. “Participating allows our students to live out [this mission] while having a positive impact on the surrounding communities.”

Local students participating included, Tess Phelps and Emily Sinclair of Pomeroy; Holly Cochran of Portland; and Lauren Dunn of Racine.

Across Muskingum and Guernsey counties, students donated their time at a variety of locations with many different activities. Agencies and organizations included the Bethel Community Center, College Drive Presbyterian Church, Putman Historic District, United Way of Muskingum and Guernsey Counties, and the Zanesville Animal Shelter.