Holzer receives donation from Fruth pharmacies

Holzer Center for Cancer Care recently received a donation from Fruth pharmacies.

Two Fruth locations hosted fundraisers to donate over $1,600 to the center. Fruth Pharmacy on State Route 160 in Gallipolis, Ohio hosted a balloon launch and Fruth Pharmacy in Wellston, Ohio coordinated a poker run.

Holzer has broadened its medical service line to include an affiliate agreement with The James Cancer Network and the addition of an comprehensive oncology software system custom designed for cancer patients. Medical oncology services include an infusion area for chemotherapy with 12 bays and 2 private bays for treatment. Radiation oncology services are provided with advance technology in a relaxed and friendly setting, according to Holzer.

As a member of The James Cancer Network, Holzer Center for Cancer Care provides expanded access to targeted treatments and the latest clinical trials for each patient’s unique cancer. Additional continuing education resources is available for providers, nurses, and allied health professionals. This affiliation allows a more comprehensive co-management of patients with less travel time for treatments.