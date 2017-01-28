Meigs County Ikes hold January meeting

CHESTER TWP. — The Meigs County Ikes recently met at the clubhouse on Sugar Run Road, Chester Twp.

At the meeting, treasurer Butch Blankenship reported that he had mailed an informational flyer to the members. The flyer was a reminder that yearly dues are due by April 1, and that the yearly election of officers will be held at the February meeting. The annual white elephant auction will be on March 27. Members are to bring an item for auction, covered dish, table service, drink and their family. The club will provide the meat.

During the meeting there was a discussion on fundraiser. It was decided that there would be a gun raffle with drawing at noon on April 15. Tickets and other information will be given to members within two weeks.

There was also discussion of holding a shooting match during the summer and to include youth and women divisions as a fundraiser.

The Meigs County Ikes meeting the fourth Monday of each month at the clubhouse, with president Mark Smith presiding.

Submitted by Bob Beegle