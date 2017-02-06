OVCS now accepting students eligible for EdChoice Income-Based Scholarship Program

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Christian School is now certified to accept students who are eligible for the EdChoice Income-Based Scholarship offered through the Ohio Department of Education for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents can work with Ohio Valley Christian School to complete the application process, and the school will submit the application to the Ohio Department of Education on behalf of the family.

“Over the years, we have had several parents tell us they would like their children to attend OVCS but did not have the financial means to pay tuition. The EdChoice scholarship opens the door to Christian education for many families in our area”, according to Patrick O’Donnell, chief administrator of OVCS. “House Bill 59 mandates that one grade each year be added to the scholarship until K-12 is covered by 2025. So once a student is enrolled in the scholarship, it may be renewed each successive year so long as the family meets financial eligibility.”

The deadline to apply for the Income-Based Scholarship Program is April 30, 2017. Because the initial application process can be lengthy, parents should begin contacting OVCS as soon as possible. The program is good for new students as well as students already enrolled at OVCS.

The Income-Based Scholarship Program provides scholarships to eligible students who are entering kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade, or fourth grade in the 2017-2018 school year. Any kindergarten, first, second, third or fourth-grade student whose family’s income is at or below 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines is eligible to apply.

Scholarships are worth $4,650. Families must use the scholarship to pay tuition at the participating private school of their choice.

The 2017-2018 school year will mark the 41st year of ministry for OVCS. The school is committed to providing an academically excellent, distinctively Christian education to its students.

For more information, or to find out if your student is eligible, contact Ohio Valley Christian School at 740-446-0374