Retired teachers meet

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers Association met March 16 at the Meigs Senior Center for a luncheon meeting. Charlene Rutherford, president, welcomed all attending, introduced the officers for the group and led the pledge to the flag. Donna Jenkins read “Wear Out, Don’t Rest Out,” humorous quotes from church bulletins and had prayer before the meal.

Cards for three individuals were signed by the group.

Rutherford and Becky Zurcher reported that they would like to give the MCRTA scholarship earlier this year, either in September or October. If anyone knows of a potential applicant they should contact either of them. Gay Perrin spoke about Habitat for Humanity.

The speaker for the meeting was Randy Smith, Meigs County Commissioner. He talked about the importance of getting a new jail built. The present jail is around 125 years old and has limited space. Because of this it is deemed a short-term facility. Other inmates must be housed in out-of-county facilities. With transportation, housing and medications, the cost is of concern. It costs about $40,000 for housing and medical costs for inmates. With more inmates with a drug problem, the county has more needs with which to deal. Locations for the jail must be close to the courthouse. As of now, the primary location is the Veterans Memorial Hospital property.

Smith also spoke about Mark Porter returning to his former location with a new dealership of Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram. The commissioners approved a lease agreement with Porter for the property. The project will bring 20 new jobs to the area.

Other items mentioned were how the state budget would affect the county’s budget; County clean up day is set for May 20 at the fairgrounds; Construction on the Route 143, 7 interchange will begin at the end of July.

Entertainment was provided by the Meigs High School Drama Club cast of The Little Mermaid. Amy Perrin is the drama club advisor.

Door prizes were given to Connie Gilkey and Barbara Lawrence.

The next meeting will be April 20 at the Wild Horse Cafe. Members are to bring in paper products and personal care items for Serenity House women’s shelter.