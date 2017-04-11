College News

Sinclair inducted into Lambda Sigma at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD — Emily Sinclair of Pomeroy has been inducted into Lambda Sigma at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. Inductions were celebrated during Parents and Family Weekend, held from March 31 to April 2 on campus.

The Lambda Sigma Society is a national honor society for second year men and women. It is dedicated to the purpose of fostering leadership, scholarship, fellowship and the spirit of service among college students, and to promoting the interests of the college or university in every possible way.

Sinclair earns Distinguished Scholar Award at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD — Emily Sinclair of Pomeroy earned a Distinguished Scholar Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day, held March 31 on the campus in New Concord, Ohio.

Sinclair earned the First Year Award.

Distinguished Scholar Awards at Muskingum recognize students whose academic performance is outstanding. These awards are limited to students ranking in the highest five percent of their class. First Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a bronze key; Second Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a silver key; Third Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a gold key; and Fourth Year Award recipients receive a certificate and the placement of the their name on a bronze plaque in Montgomery Hall on the campus.