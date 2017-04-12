DAR celebrates ‘Founders Day’ luncheon

POMEROY — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of DAR meet recently on March 19 for the 109th Founders Day Luncheon. The meal was catered and served to members and guests present.

Karen Werry, Regent, opened the business meeting proceeding the luncheon. It was noted the 250th Anniversary of the DAR is fast approaching. The DAR’s State Regent’s project is the Waldschmidt’s Homestead in Cincinnati.

The program speaker, Jimmy Bailey, WWII Veteran was introduced by Regent Werry. He gave a interesting presentation of his Military Career, starting at age seventeen, when he joined the US Navy, and was stationed in New Guinea on the Admiralty Islands as a bonded mail clerk which was a very Secure Clearance position keeping mail coming to servicemen. He returned home in March of 1946, and returned to high school at Chester, Ohio, to earn his high school diploma. During his career for the military he was in three branches. Three of his brothers and a brother-in-law, also, were in the military during WWII. He remained in his military career until September of 1966, when he retired after 20 years. He retired as a F-9 the highest rank in the U.S. Air Force. The DAR honored him for his service to our Country with a Certificate of Honor.

The next meeting of the DAR will be held on April 15 with the program being on “Morgan’s Great Raid” with presenter, David Mowery, Author and President of Buffington Island Preservation Board.