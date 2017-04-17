Hemlock Grange meets

Hemlock Grange met recently at the Grange Hall for their March meeting.

The meeting opened with the pledge to the flag, prayer and patriotic song. Master Kim Romine thanked everyone for coming to the meal.

Opal Dyer, Meigs County grange deputy, was there for inspection of the grange.

Adell White, family activities chairman, spoke about the baking for the May meeting. Molasses cookies and apple crisp are the two contests.

Roy Grueser, legislative chairman, spoke on a report about farming. It said their was a 45 percent drop in farming and no relief in sight.

Members were reminded of the annual grange banquet on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Meigs High School. Each grange is to bring three door prizes.

The hemlock tree has been bought and will be planted in a few days. A new light has been purchased and will be installed along with a new flag at the springs.

The fair booth was discussed. Last year’s judge recommended having more education about grange in it.

Melissa Hite invited all members to a graduation part on May 6 at her place.

Margaret Parker, lecturer, had a program pertaining to Easter. A poem “When the Doers are Gone” written by Margaret Parker and read by Barbara Fry started the program. Members played games of Easter word search, Easter egg hunt, Easter bunny maze and Easter crossword puzzle. The program ended with everyone getting an Easter egg made by Patty Cook.

The meeting ended with Opal Dyer giving the grange a very favorable report on inspection.

The May meeting will be preceded by a spaghetti dinner made by Roy Grueser. The meal is at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.