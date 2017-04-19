PVH welcomes Wilson to medical team

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces Jessica Wilson, DO, family medicine, as the newest addition to its medical team.

Wilson will serve as a primary care physician (PCP), providing outpatient and inpatient care for both male and female patients, ages 12 and up. She will also provide acute care for children ages 3 to 11. Dr. Wilson is now scheduling new patient appointments.

Wilson, Mason county native and Point Pleasant High School graduate, earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and then completed her residency in family medicine at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Wilson to the PVH team”, said Glen Washington, FACHE and PVH Chief Executive Officer. “It is especially exciting to welcome home another Mason County native to our medical staff. In addition to her love for our community and its residents, Dr. Wilson possesses advanced skills and a strong commitment to improving the health and wellness of our patients. She is, and will continue to be, an extremely valuable asset.”

After spending more than a decade working towards the goal of returning to Mason County to live and work, Wilson considers it an honor and a privilege to be able to provide quality healthcare to the community she grew up in and holds so dear, according to a statement from PVH.

“I have always felt a connection with Mason County, and I believe I can relate to my patients, because I’m from this community,” said Wilson. “I want to give back to the place that helped mold me into the person I am today. This community has guided and supported me on my journey to becoming a physician, and now it’s my turn to give back. I am grateful for the opportunity PVH has provided.”

Wilson and her husband Eli, also a Mason County native, look forward to living, working and raising their young son, Levon, in their hometown.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Wilson, please call 304.857.3632.

Submitted by PVH.