Holzer Pediatric sponsors recognized

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Inpatient Pediatric Unit in Gallipolis. Waugh Halley Wood Funeral Home, represented in the photo by Gene and Peggy Wood, and River Front Honda-Yamaha-Polaris, represented by Colton Cox, are the April sponsors.

The staff at Holzer expresses gratitude to the donors for their contributions affecting children and their families who utilize the pediatric unit. Anyone who would like more information concerning this program may contact Linda Jeffers-Lester at Holzer Heritage Foundation (740) 446-5217.