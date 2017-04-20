Eshenaur’s legacy includes Christian schools

The late Dr. Ruth Marie Eshenaur, 80, formerly of Point Pleasant, will be remembered this weekend during a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the First Baptist Church in Mason.

Eshenaur passed away on March 13, 2017 shortly after returning to the United States from her home of 37 years in South Korea.

Eshenaur helped establish Ruth’s Christian Schools in Northeast India. With the help and hard work of Kampu and Hawiphal Thangzon, a native Indian couple, the schools boast over 500 students. There are many individuals and churches in Ohio and West Virginia that help support these schools. This not only gives the students a good basic education but also allows them to hear the saving grace of Jesus Christ. It is hoped that this support for these schools will continue, according to Eshenaur’s family.

Ruth received a Bachelor of Theology from Detroit Bible College and a Masters Degree from Syracuse University. She earned her PhD degree from Southern University of Illinois with a major in Journalism. According to her family, she was an expert on the major religions of the world, having lived and taught for 42 years in Kenya, Africa, Taiwan, and South Korea. While working at colleges and Christian schools, she trained missionaries and church leaders, edited christian literature, helped sponsor third world students, and developed Christian schools in Pakistan, Myanmar, South Korea, and India.

She was the daughter of Dr. Roy and Marian Eshenaur, with her father being a well known physician in the area.

Donations to Ruth’s Christian Schools can be made to Evangelical Bible Ministries (EBM), PO Box 189, Summerfield, FL, 34491. Stipulate that the contribution is for “Ruth’s Schools.”

Dr. Ruth Marie Eshenaur, at far right, is pictured with Kampu and Hawiphal Thangzon, friends who assisted Eshenaur in the establishment of Ruth's Christian Schools in Northeast India.