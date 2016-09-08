Mrs. Ohio America Pageant seeking Pomeroy applicants

POMEROY — The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is now accepting applications from married women to represent Pomeroy as a state finalist in the 2017 pageant.

The pageant will be April 22, 2017, at the historic Knox County Memorial Theatre in Mt. Vernon. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ohio and U.S. citizen, and married at the time of the pageant to be considered.

“We are looking for articulate, well-rounded, beautiful married women with an interest in competing,” said Emily Stark, director the Mrs. Ohio America Pageant. “Our state finalists represent married women of all ages, backgrounds and occupations. Some have children, many are involved in their community, and all of them are remarkable in their own way.

“A majority of the contestants have never participated in a pageant before, so this is a great way to step out of their comfort zone and grow as a person. There is no age limit or height requirement and no talent performance,’ she continued. “We believe that being a married woman and juggling all of life’s responsibilities is talent enough.”

The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is entering its 41st year of competition. The winner will represent Ohio at the Mrs. America Pageant held in Las Vegas. For more information on the pageant or to apply, visit www.mrsOHamerica.com or contact the Mrs. Ohio America office at 303-593-1199.