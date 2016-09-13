Belles & Beaus attend convention

Nineteen members of the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club from Pomeroy recently converged at Wesleyan College in Buchanan, West Virginia for the 45th West Virginia Dance Convention. The theme for this year’s convention was, “Come Be Our Hero.” Various “superheroes” were in attendance, with three winning categories. The Most Original award went to the couple portraying military personnel. This year’s “Honorary Couple” award was presented to Dick and Becky Jaycox, of Jackson, Ohio. They were awarded a special certificate for their tireless devotion to the art of square dancing. This year’s event featured not only square dancing, but round dancing, line dancing and clogging. Callers and Cuers were from Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Group participants said they returned home with another year of memories.

