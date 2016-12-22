JFS employees collect food for area pets

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services employees recently participated in a pet food drive to help spread the Christmas cheer to the pets of the senior citizens who benefit from the Meals on Wheels program. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering food, treats, or toys to over 70 pets. Pictured are JFS representatives (first row) Debbie Gerard, Theresa Lavender, April Richards, (back row) Tabitha Campbell, Amanda Eason, Tonya Edwards, Rick Weisenmuller, John Matson (Senior Citizens).

