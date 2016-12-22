Christmas Events

MEIGS COUNTY — From candlelight services to Christmas cantatas, there are plenty of Christmas related events and services this weekend.

Here is a list of those submitted to the Sentinel:

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport First Presbyterian Church will once again host a Christmas Day dinner for member of the community. This will be the 9th year for the dinner which is free to anyone who would like to attend. The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the church. In addition to the meal, there will be free toys for the children and warm coats and clothing for children and adults who need them. Middleport First Presbyterian Church is located at 165 North Fourth Avenue in Middleport. For questions or to volunteer call 740-992-3350 (church) or 740-645-5034 (cell) and leave a message.

RACINE — The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church will be ringing the Sutton Church bell and the Carmel Church bell on Christmas Eve night at midnight. The bells will toll for one minute to ring Christmas in to our community. This is the last Christmas bell ringing for both buildings as they will be decommissioned as the congregation moves into the new church building in 2017. Carmel-Sutton would like to challenge other churches in the county to ring their bells at midnight on Christmas Eve night as a witness to our communities the true meaning of Christmas.

MIDDLEPORT — The Heath United Methodist church South Third Street, Middleport, will hold their annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome

POMEROY — Christmas Eve Service at Grace Episcopal Church, 326 East Main Street, Pomeroy, will be held with special music beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m.

MIDDLEPORT — A Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Middleport, 211 S. Sixth Street, Middleport. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating our Lord’s birthday.

POMEROY — Trinity Church of Pomeroy, located at the corner of Lynn and Second Streets, will present a Christmas Eve cantata, “One Small Child” at 7:30 p.m. There will be special music 30 minutes prior to the cantata (beginning at 7 p.m.).

RACINE — St. John Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Road, Racine, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 8:30 p.m.

POMEROY — St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomeroy will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m.