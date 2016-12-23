Shobe named PVH employee of the year

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital has announced Tonya Shobe, as the 2016 Customer Service Employee of the Year.

Shobe works in Human Resources. Her recognition of this honor was announced during the PVH Christmas Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 8. She received a plaque, a check for $250 and a VIP parking spot for the entire year. The PVH Employee of the Year Program recognizes professional and support staff that make exceptional contributions to the Hospital. All PVH representatives are encouraged to nominate colleagues who deserve this special acknowledgment.

Shobe started her career with Pleasant Valley Hospital on Sept. 23, 1991, in the Business Office as a Admitting Clerk. She transferred to Community Relations on July 29, 1993 and began working as a Community Relations Secretary. She left for a few years and then came back to PVH on Sept. 23, 2002, and again began working as a Community Relations Secretary. She transferred to Accounting on Jan. 13, 2002, as a Accounting Assistant. On April 12, 2012, she moved to Human Resources as a Human Resources Representative.

Her nomination stated she was leaving the hospital on a Friday evening and saw a bag with prescription medicine laying in the parking lot. It belonged to a PVH employee. Shobe took the time out of her evening to take the medicine to the employee’s home because she thought the employee might need it over the weekend.

Shobe and her husband Randall live in Point Pleasant, W.Va. She is proud of her son John Raike, 20, who is a junior at Marietta College studying Petroleum Engineering, her son Derek Raike, 12, who is a National Champion wrestler, and her daughter Josie Shobe, 8, who is a clogger and loves entertaining everyone.

