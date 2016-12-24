Historical Society four-wheeler winner selected

POMEROY — The Meigs County Historical Society recently concluded its four-wheeler raffle with the winning ticket drawn at Buckeye Valley Outdoors.

Museum representatives were on hand to select the winner of the Taotao 150CC four-wheeler.

The four-wheeler was purchased by the historical society from Buckeye Valley Outdoors at costs for the purpose of the fundraiser.

Vicki Hanson explained that 100 tickets were sold for the four-wheeler at a cost of $10 per ticket, bringing in $1,000.

The winner of the four-wheeler was Curtis Casto.

The Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society can be reached via phone at 740-992-3810; via email at info@meigschs.org; on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/meigschs; and on the web at www.meigschs.org. Memberships to the historical society are $15 for a single membership, and $25 for a family membership.