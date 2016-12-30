Gallia Coroner to serve Meigs County also

POMEROY — With the lack of a candidate for coroner on the ballot in 2016, the commissioners have contracted with Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley to serve in the same role in Meigs County.

Ohio Revised Code requires, “If no one runs for the office of coroner and, for that reason, the office is vacant, the board of county commissioners may contract with another county’s coroner to exercise the powers and perform the acts, duties, or functions of the coroner”

Dr. Daniel Whiteley was unopposed in his reelection bid in Gallia County in 2016.

He will file the role in Meigs County left vacant by long-time Meigs County Coroner Dr. Douglas Hunter who did not run for reelection.

The contract signed by the Commissioners, Whiteley and Prosecutor Colleen Williams, outlines the duties of Whiteley to Meigs County.

Whiteley is to be paid $30,993 for his work as the Meigs County Coroner.

During Thursday’s meeting Whiteley spoke with the commissioners regarding final details before taking over the role on Monday.

The contract with Whiteley is for one year and would need to be renewed each year until the next time the coroner position is to be on the ballot and an elected coroner could be chosen, should someone choose to run for the position.

By Sarah Hawley

