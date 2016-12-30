Two-term prosecutor bids farewell

POMEROY — Two-term Meigs County Prosecutor Colleen Williams officially concludes her job as prosecutor on Sunday night.

Williams leaves office after being defeated in the March primary election by James K. Stanley, who takes office on Monday.

On Thursday, Williams was recognized by the Commissioners during their weekly meeting, and presented with a gift.

Williams said although Friday was to be her last day in the prosecutor’s office building she would be available through the weekend if needed to ensure a smooth transition.

“I have really enjoyed working with all the people in this role. It is a diverse job and you learn to multi-task,” said Williams of her time in office.

The role of the prosecutor includes much more than just criminal prosecution. The county’s prosecutor is also the legal adviser for the county commissioners, board of elections, other county officers and boards, public libraries, townships and other agencies and boards in the county.

“You are only as good as your staff,” said Williams noting that she has been blessed with a wonderful staff during her time in office.

Williams also thanked the Meigs County community for the opportunity to serve them.

So what’s next for the attorney who has spent her entire nearly 21 year career working in prosecutor’s offices? Williams’ career began in the Preble County prosecutor’s office in Feb. 1996, before moving to Athens County as an assistant prosecutor.

Williams said she plans to teach a class at Hocking College and beyond that she is unsure what the future holds.

She plans to take time to look at options and see what new things are out there given her experience.

“I wish him the best and expect a smooth transition,” said Williams of Stanley.

Like Williams, Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Fisher is also leaving his position with the county.

Fisher will be going to Gallia County to serve in the same role. Jan. 2 will be his final day with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, allowing for him to assist with the transition to the new prosecutor.

Meigs County Prosecutor Colleen Williams is pictured with Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Fisher and Meigs County Commissioners Randy Smith and Tim Ihle. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_1.1-Williams-2.jpg Meigs County Prosecutor Colleen Williams is pictured with Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Fisher and Meigs County Commissioners Randy Smith and Tim Ihle.