Bill Johnson sworn in to the 115th Congress

WASHINGTON — Representative Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) was sworn in on Tuesday to represent Ohio’s Sixth Congressional District for the 115th Congress. It marks the start of Johnson’s fourth term in Congress, after first being elected in 2010.

In a news release, Johnson stated, “I am extremely honored and humbled to have been chosen by the hardworking people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio to serve them in Congress.”

“There are difficult challenges ahead, and I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and my colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to find common-sense solutions that work for the American people. It matters little to me whether an idea originates with the Republicans or Democrats; rather, what matters is the impact it will have on those I represent. It is my hope that President-elect Trump will work with Congress to advance an agenda that will reign in Washington’s out-of-control bureaucracies, spending, and ballooning national debt, secure energy independence – which includes all energy sources, including coal, grow our economy and add good-paying jobs – and, halt and roll back onerous job crushing regulations. This Congress has an historic opportunity to lead and make positive, lasting changes for the American people. It won’t be easy — it never is — but, I am committed to the hard work of governing that lies ahead.”

Johnson added, “Remember, I work for you – it’s not the other way around. I didn’t run for office to sit in a fancy office or have a nice-sounding title. Rather, I sought to serve in order to improve the lives of the American people, and to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the same opportunities that my generation had. Just as when I was first elected, I will decline the congressional health care plan and pension – as a 26-year veteran, my family and I will use the same healthcare that our nation’s veterans get – and, I still sleep in my office and return home each weekend; I am a proud resident of Marietta, Ohio, not the Washington D.C. Beltway.”

Again this Congress, Johnson will maintain four offices in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, located in Marietta, Salem, Cambridge, and Ironton.

“One of the most rewarding parts of serving you is helping those who are struggling with one of the many federal agencies. I am here to assist all those I represent in any way possible, from expediting a passport, assisting with Social Security benefits, or helping to cut through the red tape of the bureaucracy at the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, or any other federal agency. I am tremendously proud of my office’s track record of casework success. If you need my help, please do not hesitate to contact me,” Johnson said.

In the 115th Congress, Johnson will once again serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Budget Committee.

The 6th Congressional District is made up of 18 counties in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio. The district runs along the Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky borders, following the Ohio River on its meandering journey south. The 13 full counties that make up the 6th Congressional District include: Belmont County, Columbiana County, Carroll County, Gallia County, Guernsey County, Harrison County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, Lawrence County, Meigs County, Monroe County, Noble County, and Washington County. The 6th Congressional District also includes portions of 5 counties: Athens County, Mahoning County, Muskingum County, Scioto County, and Tuscarawas County.

