Bossard begins to dismantle ‘Bodies’ exhibit

GALLIPOLIS —When the Bossard Memorial Library decided to host the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition, which was on display from Sept. 24 to Dec. 31, it was, in a sense, a “leap of faith,” according to Library Director Debbie Saunders.

Saunders elaborated that she had faith the community would participate in the exhibit and faith the exhibit would be well received.

There were goals set for attendees and much planning involved, yet the outcome was beyond what was expected. Saunders set a personal goal of 10,000 attendees, the exhibit, however, received a total of 19,555 attendees.

Saunders stated there were many important aspects of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibit. The educational aspect of the exhibit was one she felt encompassed not only aspects such as science and health, but also helped to bring attention to the educational value of public libraries and the community. She also expressed the exhibit might have “inspired a child or adult to go into the medical field or in another scientific field.”

Saunders also said she heard patrons of the exhibit talk with enthusiasm about the professionalism of the specimens and the way in which they were displayed in the library’s new addition, The Riverside Room. The Riverside Room is a large museum expansion of the library which hosted the “Bodies Revealed” exhibit.

Saunders went on to say there were many visitors who attended the exhibition who came from outside of the Tri-State area, which she recognized as being one of the many important outcomes of “Bodies Revealed.” Saunders stated she was proud of the community for helping to make the exhibit possible, not only by their attendance but because of word of mouth about it and enthusiasm regarding the exhibit. Saunders feels even more enthusiastic about what the future holds for the community and Bossard Memorial Library.

“The library belongs to the community,” she said “We are at the utmost appreciation to all the taxpayers who helped fund unique and traditional services to the community through the Bossard Memorial Library.”

Saunders values community feedback; feedback in regards to how the community feels about “Bodies Revealed” and also any suggestions for possible upcoming events. Reach her by email at DSaunders@bossardlibrary.org.

As previously reported, “Bodies Revealed,” is an exhibition featuring whole and partial bodies and organs treated with a plastic silicone polymer to retain their startlingly natural appearance. The popular displays have been viewed by millions worldwide, yet never before at a community library.

Pictured are Bossard Library Director Debbie Saunders with Steve Moore, the head of building maintenance, reviewing the "load out" procedures to remove the successful "Bodies Revealed" exhibit.

