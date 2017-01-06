Reported fatal crash on Ohio 218

First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening around 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersections of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road. The driver reportedly died in the incident with one passenger surviving. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS. Names have not been released as of this time. More information will be provided as available.

First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening around 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersections of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road. The driver reportedly died in the incident with one passenger surviving. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS. Names have not been released as of this time. More information will be provided as available. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Crash.jpg First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening around 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersections of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road. The driver reportedly died in the incident with one passenger surviving. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS. Names have not been released as of this time. More information will be provided as available. Dean Wright | Ohio Valley Publishing