Reported fatal crash on Ohio 218

First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening around 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersections of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road. The driver reportedly died in the incident with one passenger surviving. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS. Names have not been released as of this time. More information will be provided as available. The vehicle involved was reportedly a Chevrolet Tahoe. According to a nearby homeowner, the driver reportedly hit a patch of ice and skidded off the road, flipping, in the attempt to steer back on course. The road is currently closed.

