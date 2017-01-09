Coolville man arrested for alleged contact with teen

POMEROY — A Coolville man was arrested on Friday after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old with the intention of engaging in sex.

Deputies arrested Michael B. Smith, 22, of Coolville, for attempting to meet a 13 year old for sex.

In a news release on Monday, Sheriff Keith O. Wood reported that deputies from the Family Violence Unit, School Resource Division along with help from the Meigs County Children’s Services, began the investigation after learning that Smith had allegedly been communicating with the 13-year-old via social media.

Deputies reportedly discovered that Smith had allegedly sent pictures of his genitalia, as well as solicited the 13 year old on several occasions.

Deputies, posing as the 13 year old, reportedly continued talking with Smith, eventually leading to Smith driving to a decoy house with the intention of having sex with the 13 year old.

Deputies intercepted Smith in the driveway and he was taken into custody.

Smith is currently being held at the Meigs County Jail pending his arraignment in court.

Sheriff Wood reminded parents to use caution and know who your children are talking to on social media.

Michael B. Smith http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Michael-B.-Smith-mug.jpg Michael B. Smith