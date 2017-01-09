Portland man arrested for alleged stabbing

MINERSVILLE — A Portland man was arrested following an alleged stabbing at a Minersville residence.

According to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Route 124 in Minersville on Friday in reference to a reported stabbing.

Deputy Chris Jones arrived on scene and contacted the victim who reportedly had a knife wound to his face and was being transported by squad the Holzer Meigs ER.

Deputy Jones spoke to a witness at the scene who advised the alleged suspect, Justin Middleswart, age 38, from Portland, Ohio, had allegedly stabbed the victim in the face then left the scene in a gold Buick.

After checking several locations that deputies were advised Middleswart may have been, he was located and taken into custody at a residence on Baldknob-Stiversville Road by Sheriff Keith Wood, Deputy Jones, and Deputy Babb.

Middleswart is currently in jail awaiting a court appearance

Justin Middleswart http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Justin-Middleswart-mug.jpg Justin Middleswart