Meigs Board hears from administrators, recognizes students

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education heard updates from administrators during the December meeting, as well as honoring students of the month from the district’s schools.

Supt. Scot Gheen told the Board that the district is undergoing six audits during this school year, something that he cannot recall any district having gone though at one time. The district will comply and do the best it can to accommodate, according to Gheen’s statement in the board meeting minutes.

Director of Curriculum Michael Barnett discussed the district’s value added report indicating a years’ growth overall with both the one- and two-year average. The report is utilized to identify the subject areas not making the goal of a years’ growth to plan curriculum adjustments or needed intervention.

Director of Operations Paul McElroy discussed items which have been completed at the district’s properties, including a new ice maker at the athletic facility, gate at the softball field, the replacement of hallway lights at the elementary with LED lights, storage racks at the warehouse, and the replacement of the boiler at the high school. A fire marshal inspection and health inspection have been completed at all buildings.

Director of Transportation Dean Harris gave the board an update on a new federal regulation regarding driver training. The regulation is effective in February 2020. Additionally, a bill has been introduced in Congress which would create a federal grant to equip school buses with seat belts.

Principals Vickie Jones, Jody Howard and Kristin Baer also gave reports to the board, including information on events and happenings at their respective buildings.

Cara Glaze addressed the board on behalf of the Meigs Elementary PTO. Glaze discussed the PTO hosting family movie nights and asked the board for financial assistance to help with the licensing fee. The board later took action to pay $500 for the fees.

Frank Beach and Michael Davenport were approved as substitute teachers for the remainder of the year.

Marie Pierce, Pam Grealis and Rhonda Fisher were hired as personal assistants for the remainder of the school year, not to exceed 29 hours per week.

Bryan Swann was hired as the varsity softball coach. Michael Kennedy was hired as the head track and field coach for Meigs High School.

Karen Dixon was hired as a bus driver.

Austin Life was approved as a substitute custodian. Thomas Tucker was approved as a substitute bus driver. Chandra Moon was hired as a substitute personal assistant.

The resignation of Ronald Wood as a bus driver for retirement purposes was accepted.

The Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting as submitted. Financial reports and bills were approved as presented.

Board member Todd Snowden was absent for the meeting.

November and December students of the month were honored at the December meeting. Heather Hawley, board member, is pictured presenting a pin and certificate to honorees in attendance. Students are honored for being positive role models for peers at their respective school. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nov.-Dec.-Students-of-the-Month.jpg November and December students of the month were honored at the December meeting. Heather Hawley, board member, is pictured presenting a pin and certificate to honorees in attendance. Students are honored for being positive role models for peers at their respective school.