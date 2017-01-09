A new year, a new lifestyle

GALLIPOLIS — A new year can evoke a need for reinventing oneself, and a trio of local people want to help keep residents in Gallia County inspired and motivated to make those changes.

Trainers BJ and Bekah Robinson and Clint Saunders, have launched a personal training business in Gallia County, which includes, corrective movement programs, therapeutic exercises, and health and wellness programs. Their programs are not, “one size fits all” programs, says Saunders. They offer classes and many styles of training to all ages and all needs.

“The war of wellness begins in the head and gut,” BJ said.

“If an individual can start to practice positive affirmations, that can be a first step in reinventing a person’s life in a healthy way,” Bekah chimed in.

Of course, as Saunders put it: “Starting is the hardest aspect of beginning a healthy lifestyle and that is what it is, being healthy, is a lifestyle.”

The three put their money where their mouths are when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle themselves. BJ is a current, professional fighter and has competed competitively in football, basketball, wrestling and track and field. He also has an international sports science nutrition and personal training certification, as well as Rock Steady Boxing Certification for people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. Bekah has competed competitively in basketball, track and field, volleyball and gymnastics. She has a USA Gymnastics Association Instructor’s Certification. Saunders had also competed competitively in footfall, wrestling, baseball, track and field and was a four-year collegiate football player for Ohio Wesleyan University, winning the NCAC Championship during his senior season. Later in 2013, he received a degree in Health and Human Kinetics and Coaching from OWU.

BJ, Bekah, and Saunders are interested in not just the wellness of the body, but of the mind and spirit.

As BJ stated: “Wellness will not be accomplished if you leave one of those three components out.”

Motivation can be one of the hardest aspects for many to live a healthy life but the trainers have some pointers.

Saunders suggested: “Putting on a smile before exercising…it has been scientifically proven to improve with negative thinking; having someone to keep you accountable on living a healthy lifestyle can be a tremendous help…have one person, whether it is a trainer, a friend, or a relative.”

BJ added, “Also, doing research and gaining knowledge on why living a healthy lifestyle is important and how body, mind, and spirit all work together, is a great way to keep motivated as well. With Knowledge comes awareness and once a person is aware of how nutrition works, they can make a decision on how they treat their body.”

Bekah, BJ, and Saunders all have traditional knowledge and training on subjects such as, nutrition, muscle building, and how to achieve a healthy weight, but they also have knowledge on alternative subjects such as, meditation, the “importance of organic foods,” according to Saunders, and how “what a person puts into their body affects their mental health,” said BJ.

The three also chose staying in Gallia County for a reason.

“It was really important for us to stay in Gallia County,” BJ added. “We want our community to evolve, of course, positively. We have a saying, ‘what we know is what we owe.’ A collection of small changes can stimulate larger changes.”

All three agree that it is, “never too late to change; to reinvent yourself,” said Saunders.

“It is better late than never, and to never let a setback get in the way of a goal or your life,” BJ explained.

Classes offered by the trainers, include a wrestling clinic from 7-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; fitness boot camp, 6 p.m., Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Saturdays; beginner’s Tai Chi, Tuesdays, 7-7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-6 p.m.; intermediate yoga, Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; boxing and MMA for fitness, Saturdays at noon; women’s weightlifting, Fridays at 6 p.m.

To find out more information on these classes, and personal training, contact BJ at 859-608-3216, Bekah at 304-514-0654, Saunders at 740-645-6519.

Local trainers promote getting healthy