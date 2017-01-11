Elevated CO levels temporarily close HD

POMEROY — Elevated carbon monoxide levels caused the Meigs County Health Department to close early on Wednesday, but normal hours are expected to be in place on Thursday.

No one was harmed as a result of the elevated levels.

In a phone conversation with The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday afternoon, Health Department Public Information Officer Frank Gorscak said there was a malfunction with the hot water heater which resulted in the elevated levels.

As soon as the elevation was detected the appropriate agencies were contacted, including the fire department, to further access the situation. The building was evacuated and the gas was shut off to the hot water.

The county maintenance crew and the gas company were also called to assist with the situation.

While airing the building out it was determined that the Health Department would close for the remainder of the day.

Normal business hours are scheduled to resume on Thursday morning.

This comes following the exposure of elevated levels of carbon monoxide to eight courthouse employees on Friday. While the employees tested for elevated levels, the courthouse, through multiple checks, was not found to have elevated levels.