Racine Council holds first meeting of the year

RACINE — The Racine Village Council held its organizational meeting and first regular meeting of 2017 on Jan. 3.

Council member Chad Hubbard was once again selected as the President Pro Temp. Council meeting for 2017 will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Should that day be a holiday, the meeting will be moved to Tuesday.

Officials for 2017 are Fiscal Officer Janet Krider, Village Administrator John Holman, Village Solicitor Doug Little, Marshal Shane Bell and Fire Chief Boyd Bailey.

During the regular meeting, council approved temporary appropriations in the amount of $59,000. Permanent appropriations should be ready at the February meeting.

The fiscal officer and Mayor Scott Hill were authorized to go to the bank and arrange for the several small notes to be consolidated into one for better bookkeeping.

Raising Mayor’s Court costs was discussed. The costs have not been raised in at least 15 years.

Council members Bob Beegle and Tim Hill were named to the Firemen’s Dependency Board. Two firefighters will also be named, with the four to appoint one village resident to be the fifth member.

Council tabled the appointment of a representative to the Syracuse Racine Regional Sewer District. The position expires March 31.

Marshal Bell presented Deputy Marshal Larry Free wit a plaque commending him for outstanding service to the village. Freed, who is part time, donated many hours each month.

Council members Beegle, Ron Clark, Hill, Hubbard and Jeff Morris were present for the meeting. The next meeting is Feb. 6.

Information provided by council member Bob Beegle.

Deputy Marshal Larry Freed is presented a plaque by Mayor Scott Hill and Marshal Shane Bell. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.12-Freed.jpg Deputy Marshal Larry Freed is presented a plaque by Mayor Scott Hill and Marshal Shane Bell.

Officer recognized for service to village