One killed, one injured in Meigs crash

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was killed and another was injured following a one-vehicle crash which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Jesse T. Carr, 26, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash while Richard Barnhart, 30, Pomeroy, suffered incapacitating injuries.

According to troopers with the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Barnhart was driving a 1990’s model Audi 4 north on Ohio 143 near mile post five, when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The accident was near Zion Road.

Barnhart was transported to Holzer Medical Center and later to Grant Hospital in Columbus for treatment.