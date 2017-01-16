For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on traffic violations along Route 33, among numerous other calls during recent shifts.

Jan. 2

Aggravated Burglary: Deputies responded to Paulin’s Hill Road reference to possible man with a knife. On deputies arrival, DeAngelo Thompson had fled the scene after allegedly assaulting the boyfriend of his ex-wife. Thompson and the new boyfriend had reportedly gotten into a fight after Thompson entered the home of his ex-wife by allegedly kicking in the door. The boyfriend, reportedly then fearing for his as well as the female involved safety, then allegedly struck Thompson with a hammer to the back of the head. Thompson was then located at a residence in Middleport and transported to Holzer Emergency Room and later to Grant Medical Center. This case is being turned over to the Meigs County Prosecutor’s office for grand jury consideration.

Jan. 3

Receiving Stolen Property: Sgt. Jones responded to Route 124 in Reedsville in reference to stolen marine batteries. The stolen items were recovered the next day and a warrant for the suspect was issued.

Dispute: Deputy Stacy and Sgt. Jones responded to Bigley Ridge in reference to a family dispute between two individuals. On the deputies arrival, a female had left with her children and went to a friend’s house. No charges filed.

Jan. 4

Sex offender: Sgt. Patterson registered one sex offender.

Court papers: Deputies attempted to serve three court papers.

Traffic stop: Deputy Perry stopped Kimberly Hill-Hott, Columbus, on Route 33 at Bashan Road and issued a citation for 83 in a 55.

Motorist assist: Dispatch received a call about a vehicle in the roadway on Route 124 near Langsville. Deputy Perry responded to the area and located the vehicle. The vehicle had run out of gas. Deputy Perry remained on scene until the driver returned, and got the vehicle running.

Traffic stop: Deputy Snoke stopped Douglas Konidaris, Rossford, Ohio, on Route 33 and Portland Road and issued citation for 73 in a 55.

Traffic stop: Deputy Snoke stopped Robert Daniels, Rocky Mountain, Virginia, on Route 33 at Bashan Road and issued a citation for 64 in a 55.

Social media: Deputies have noticed several public social media posts about people being ran off the road or put in danger by reckless drivers along the stretch of Route 33 from Five Points area to the Ravenswood Bridge. Deputies will be increasing their presence along this area. In addition to the citations listed above there have been three other traffic stops where verbal warnings were issued. Deputies continue to ask everyone who has any issues with reckless drivers to report them to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Domestic Dispute: Deputies responded to a call that was received from Gallia County 911 advising they received a public service from a resident of Price Strong Road, advising that her and her mom, Angela Allman, age 35, from Vinton, were fighting and Angela Allman had reportedly been drinking. Prior to deputies arriving on the scene, the suspect, Angela Allman, allegedly cut a court ordered ankle monitor off and fled the scene. Angela Allman turned herself in the next day.

Vehicle Pursuit: Deputy Babb attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Route 684 between Pageville and Harrisonville. The driver finally went into a driveway at 39270 State Route 684. At which time the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. The passenger, Michael King, age 26, from Pomeroy was arrested and he advised the male that took off on foot was a Matthew Durham. The vehicle was towed from the scene and a warrant for Matthew Durham was issued.

Jan. 5

Traffic stop/wanted person: Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Perry assisted Middleport Officer Lt. Pitchford with a traffic stop on a vehicle that had four occupants. After a check was ran on one of the females it was determined that she had a warrant from Meigs County Court along with a warrant from MPD. Deputy Perry arrested Michele Jones and transported her to MPD where she was incarcerated pending her court appearance. All other occupants were taken to MPD and turned over Lt. Pitchford.

Alarm call: Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm call at a residence in Syracuse. Once on scene Sgt. Patterson checked the residence and contacted the property owner. Property owner said she set it off accidentally and couldn’t get it shut off.

Transports: Deputies transported two prisoners to court for hearings and transported one female to prison.

Wanted Person: Deputy Jones arrested Sarah Wood who was a wanted person out of Athens County after stopping a vehicle she was riding in at the 124 Mart on Route 7.

Jan. 6

Traffic stop: Deputy Myers stopped Terrel Moore, Michigan, on Route 33 at Bashan Road and issued citations for 83 in a 55 and driving under suspension.

Traffic stop: Deputy Riley stopped Taylor N. Olsson, Huntington, on Route 33 and issued citation for 78 in a 55.

Transports: Deputies transported two prisoners to court and two prisoners to prison.

Jan. 7

Theft: Sgt. Patterson took a report of the theft of a homemade hunting blind from property on Tower Road. The last time the blind was used was on Dec. 18, 2016. When the individual attempted to use it on Jan. 6, it was missing. The blind was described as a stick built blind, mounted on a tandem axle 5×12 trailer. The blind has light blue vinyl siding, white trim, peaked roof with black shingles, and windows on each side. It is bolted to the trailer, and the blind and trailer together is approx. 12’ to 15’ in height. Anyone with any information is asked to call 740-992-3371.

Traffic stop: Deputy Jones stopped Derrick Nichols, Pomeroy, on Route 124 at Route 7 and issued citation for driving under suspension.

Traffic stop: Deputy Jones stopped Kristi Lambert, Pomeroy, on Route 7 at Leading Creek and issued warning for a stop sign violation.

Concealed weapons permits: Deputies issued six concealed weapons permits during this time.

Jan. 8

Crash/Stolen vehicle: Dispatch received a call advising of a single car crash on Route 248 at Locust Grove Road. The caller advised that four male juveniles had left the scene on foot. The Ohio State Patrol was contacted to handle the crash, and deputies also responded to the scene to help locate the juveniles that had walked away. When Deputy Chris Jones arrived on the scene he ran the crashed vehicles registration and it came back stolen out of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Jones located the four juvenile suspects about a mile up the road at a residence. They were taken into custody and transported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation conducted by deputies and State Troopers, it was determined that one of the suspects was a run-a-way from West Virginia. Another suspect was determined to be the one who allegedly stole the car, he also reportedly had in his possession a set of car keys that he had stolen from the house they were found at when taken into custody. Those two juveniles were transported by OSP to Chillicothe to be held in a juvenile facility until they have a court appearance on their charges. The other two suspects parents were contacted and came to the sheriff’s office and picked up their children. When Tara Biles, age 30, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, arrived to pick up her son, her ID was checked and it was discovered that she had a warrant outstanding for her arrest in Muskingum County, Ohio, for failure to appear. Tara was taken into custody and incarcerated until Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office could send a deputy to pick her up.

House Watch Program 2016

For the period of Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016, deputies have completed 1,827 house checks on a total of 69 house check requests. That is an increase from 2015 of 13 more house check requests and 863 more house checks completed.