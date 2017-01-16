Meigs Museum to hold open house

POMEROY — Following the successful grand reopening at this time last year, the Meigs County Historical Museum will have an open house to kick the year off.

The museum is holding the open house Friday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m. There will be light refreshments provided.

“Last years’ open house was a success and we’re pleased to make it an annual event. We hope to see even more people this year,” said Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society president.

During December and into the first couple of weeks of January the museum has been closed to allow volunteers to have a break and allow for time to work on various projects. The museum will reopen January 18. Operation hours for the museum are Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

Organized in 1876, the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society was established to preserve the history and relics of Meigs County, Ohio. Now also known as the Meigs County Historical Society, the organization continues to honor that early vision of protecting and sharing the region’s past with future generations.

As a non-profit 501(c)3, the Society seeks to further historical education and research through publications, symposia and special events as well as maintain the Meigs County Museum, and raises funds to carry on its operations and purposes. The Society is also concerned with the preservation of historical buildings and sites.

The Meigs County Museum houses thousands of artifacts ranging from the prehistoric period to the present that give life and deeper meaning to local, regional and even national history. Rotating exhibits tell the story of city and rural life; the founding of the county; political history; natural disasters; Meigs County’s place in the nation, world and even outer space, plus much more.

The Society’s library holds many early county probate and census records (a full list can be found on our genealogy page); family, local and state histories; newspapers; cemetery records; photographs; maps; historical publications; Ohio Civil War rosters and other valuable information. Some of these items, as well as others of interest to genealogical research, are within the Genealogy Library, which is also housed in the Museum.

The Meigs County Historical Society and Museum are located at 144 Butternut Avenue in Pomeroy. For more information call 740-992-3810 or email questions to infor@meigschs.org. Additional information can be found on the website www.meigschs.org or via the Facebook page.