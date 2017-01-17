Search warrant results in four arrests

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1096 Ohio 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County, early Tuesday morning, and arrested four.

Deputies, assisted by the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,700 in cash.

“Some drug dealers got to feel what it was like to have the hands of justice laid upon them (Tuesday) morning,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Arrested were Oscar Simmons, Jr., 26, of Columbus, on a charge of trafficking in narcotics, Michelle Myers, 42, of Bidwell, arrested for an active warrant, and Marci Reynolds, 50, of Gallipolis, arrested for two active warrants.

“They can’t say I didn’t warn them this was coming. This investigation is still ongoing and our office is consulting with Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren regarding additional charges,” said Champlin.

Champlin encourages the public to keep feeding his office tips either through his deputies or by leaving an anonymous message on the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 740-446-6555.