Annual Meigs SWCD tree sale underway

POMEROY — The annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Sale is underway with prices unchanged from last year, and with new offerings for homeowners and wildlife lovers.

New this year is a Native Edibles Packet and an Urban Evergreen Packet, as well as a Birds and Bees Packet.

The Native Edibles Packet contains two each of Persimmon, American Elderberry, Butternut, PawPaw, and American Chestnut for $10, while the Urban Evergreen Packet consists of two each of three-year-old Colorado Blue Spruce and Canadian Hemlock for $15.

The Birds and the Bees Packet contains shrubs and trees that are not only good for nesting birds, but also serve as pollinating trees for bees and other pollinating insects. It consists of two each of Eastern Redbud, Red Osier Dogwood, Shadblow Serviceberry, American Hazelnut, and Sourwood, and sells for $15.

This year’s individual hardwood offerings include Black Walnut, White Oak, Northern Red Oak, Sugar Maple and Black Cherry in packets of 25 seedlings for $17.

Also available are Norway Spruce, Canadian Hemlock, Bald Cypress, Scotch Pine, and Eastern White Pine, in packets of 25 for $15, and a packet of Colorado Blue Spruce, 25 for $17.

Other offerings include Bing/Black Tartarian Cherry trees in packets of two seedlings each for $18; Shiitake Mushroom kits (consisting of 200 plugs) for $25; English Ivy, and Pachysandra trays of 100 plants for $27.

For smaller spaces where trees are not practical, there is a Wildflower and Grass mix, one ounce for $6, and the Bird and Butterfly Seed Mix, one ounce for $5. Other seed mixes include erosion control (two pounds for $15), and wildlife food plot mixes (25 pounds for $40)

Also available are bluebird boxes and bat boxes ($18 each), marking flags ($.10 each) and Plantskyydd deer and rabbit repellant available in ready-to-spray quart bottles ($22) or in a powder concentrate (2.2 pounds for $39).

The deadline for ordering trees or seed packets from the Meigs SWCD is Friday, Feb. 17 with trees being available for pickup around the second week in April. Tree and shrub seedlings should be between six and 18 inches tall depending on the species, and should be planted within five days after pickup and watered regularly.

For an order form or for more information, contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 or stop in during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 113 E. Memorial Drive, Suite D, Pomeroy. Order forms are also available at www.meigsswcd.com.