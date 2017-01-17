Cline named Board of Elections Director

POMEROY — The Meigs County Board of Elections has a new director.

Tammy Cline was hired for the position on Jan. 10 and hit the ground running, spending the following two days at the winter conference in Columbus.

Cline is no stranger to many in Meigs County, with she and her family being owners of the TNT Pit Stop locations in Meigs County for the past 20 years.

Asked why now was the right time to pursue a position outside of the business, Cline said that things have worked out to where her husband could take over the duties she had with the business, which led to her being able to look for a new career opportunity.

Cline said that she has had an interest in the political process and is excited to get started in her new role.

Cline will replace Meghan Lee who had served as director for a little under a year. Lee’s final day with the board of elections was Dec. 30. She left the office to pursue another opportunity.

Cline has been a resident of Meigs County for 22 years, having always lived in the area. She and her husband Marty have two adult children.

Angie Robson remains with the board as the deputy director.

Members of the Board of Elections are Democrats Charlie Williams (Chairman) and Rita Slavin and Republicans Jimmy Stewart and David Fox.

There were 14 applicants for the position.

According to the job posting for the position, the director is a full-time position, with the applicants for the position required to be affiliated with the Republican Party.

The Board of Elections is located at 113 East Memorial Drive, Suite A, in Pomeroy.

Meigs County Board of Elections members attended the winter conference last week in Columbus. Pictured (from left) are board member Jimmy Stewart, Director Tammy Cline, Deputy Director Angie Robson, and Chairman Charles Williams. (At right) Director Tammy Cline and Deputy Director Angie Robson. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BOE.jpg Meigs County Board of Elections members attended the winter conference last week in Columbus. Pictured (from left) are board member Jimmy Stewart, Director Tammy Cline, Deputy Director Angie Robson, and Chairman Charles Williams. (At right) Director Tammy Cline and Deputy Director Angie Robson.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

