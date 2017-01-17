Tucker, Mahr named Meigs Board President, VP

ROCKSPRINGS — Larry Tucker was named President of the Meigs Local Board of Education and Ryan Mahr as Vice President during the recent organizational meeting of the board.

In addition to the selection of president and vice president, the board established meeting dates and times, as well as pay for board members.

Regular board meetings are to be held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s central office. Board members are to be paid $125 per meeting attended.

Board member Todd Snowden was named at the Ohio School Boards legislative liaison for 2017. Board member Heather Hawley was named the student achievement liaison.

Also during the organizational meeting the board approved a list of standard authorizations for Supt. Scot Gheen and Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer Roy Johnson so that the business of the district may be done expediently.

Bricker & Eckler LLC was approved as the district’s legal counsel. The Daily Sentinel and/or Ohio Auditor of State website and/or the Meigs Local School District website were designated as the official resources for the publication of notices for the district.

During the regular meeting, which immediately followed the organizational meeting, the board approved numerous agenda items.

Jennifer Bartrum was hired as the head middle school track and field coach. Debra Gerard was approved as an assistant coach for middle school track and field. Jared Vlastuin was approved as an assistant high school track and field coach.

Brent Bissell was hired as the varsity baseball coach.

Shane Donohue was hired as a personal assistant at Meigs High School not to exceed 29 hours per week.

Matthew Parry and Rick Yost were approved as substitute custodians. Tanisha McKinney, Amy Wilson, Asa Garland, Gary Kapp and Julia Moncrief were approved as substitute teachers.

The board accepted the letter of separation from employment for Catherine Woods Ash as assistant to the treasurer effective on Feb. 28. Gheen stated that the reason for the separation from employment was for Ash to pursue her goal of teaching.

The renewal of membership in the Ohio School Boards Association was approved at a cost of $6,182. The board also approved the renewal of membership with the Ohio Education Policy Institute at a cost of $1,000.

A $1,000 grant was accepted from WSAZ Children’s Charities for after school programming.

It was approved to obtain a board president position bond from Reed and Baur Insurance in the amount of $20,000.

The board approved waiving the filing of a tax budget and hearings. The waiver is granted by the Meigs County Budget Commission.

The financial report and bills for December 2016 were approved.

