3 men arrested for fugitive warrants

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Three men were arrested Saturday as part of a joint venture between the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Gallipolis Police Department.

The three men were considered fugitives from justice, according to GPD reports.

Tevon Vanhorn, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, Carrille Jordan, 22, of Detroit, Mich. and Devin Thomas, 25, of Detroit, Mich. were eventually arrested at the Super 8 Motel on Eastern Avenue in Gallipolis where law enforcement enacted search warrants for a pair of rooms the men were using.

According to reports, on Jan. 14, Mason County Sheriff’s Department contacted GPD as they were looking for the three men with active warrants in West Virginia. GPD ascertained through their investigation the three were staying in a pair of rooms at the motel. GPD then consulted with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren in applying for search warrants on both rooms. As the men were attempting to checkout, officers located Thomas in the lobby of the business.

Officers also observed the other two men in question leaving the rooms accompanied by two women. All individuals were then detained and patted down in the lobby area. Law enforcement checked the rooms for any additional persons and for officer safety, when they came across another woman. She was also taken back to the lobby.

GPD and task force agents processed the rooms as part of search warrants served. GPD received communication from the Mason County 911 Center that the three men had warrants for their arrest for possession of drugs crimes from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The three men were then arrested for fugitive from justice warrants in Gallia County and then taken to Gallia County Jail and are expected to be extradited back to West Virginia.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Jordan http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_jordan.jpg Jordan Thomas http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_THomas.jpg Thomas VanHorn http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Vanhorn.jpg VanHorn