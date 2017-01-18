Lack of quorum cancels Pomeroy council meeting

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council did not hold their scheduled meeting Tuesday night, having insufficient members to reach quorum.

Council members Ruth Spaun, Nick Michael, and Victor Young were present, but were short a fourth member as required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC).

The ORC specifies operating procedures for all Ohio village councils, including the minimum number or council members to open a council meeting, called a quorum.

Continuing discussions of water/sewer policy and downtown parking meters were expected during the scuttled meeting.

The lack of quorum nullified a second reading of an ordinance, which moves the date of a 4.75 percent price increase of water and sewer service for village customers.

The ordinance amends ordinance 780-16, pushing the increase to June, instead of the end of this month.

Prior to amending an ordinance, three such readings are required by law. Each village meeting counts as a single reading. A second reading on Tuesday would have meant Pomeroy Council needed to call an emergency or special session in late January to implement the amendment.

To pass the date change legally, two such meetings must now be held before Jan. 31.

Members of the Pomeroy Merchant’s Association held an informal discussion with Pomeroy residents and business owners in lieu of a village council meeting. The store owners had been invited to give input on downtown parking meters by the council; several came prepared to advocate strongly against paid parking and enforcement, citing the difficulties for customers and a significant increase in traffic during a trial period of free parking on Court, Lynn, and Second streets.

An agreement to renew a contract with the IT service Grate Consulting was also on the agenda, as well as further discussion of capital improvement fees discussed in the Jan. 3 meeting, according to Fiscal Officer Sue Baker.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council is Feb. 6.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

