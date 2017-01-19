POMEROY — After a few tense moments on Wednesday afternoon with the fear of gun shots in the area of the Meigs County Courthouse, an active shooter training has been scheduled.

The Meigs County Commissioners announced during their meeting on Thursday morning that the courthouse will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 to allow for all staff in the building to take part in an active shooter training which will be conducted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The courthouse was locked down for a brief period of time on Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of the courthouse.

With court staff, individuals attending court hearings and this writer among those locked in the courtroom, law enforcement searched the area, but found no evidence of gun shots. Rather, it was reported that individuals were working with drywall in the area which may have caused the noise which was mistaken for gun shots.

The training at the courthouse comes following a training at the Department of Job and Family Services and a training for local first responders which were held in the final few months of 2016.

The courthouse will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and remained closed for the rest of the day. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 30.

Law enforcement moves through the former Mark Porter building in Pomeroy during active shooter training in October 2016. Active shooter training is planned for next Friday at the Meigs County Courthouse. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_10.12-SO-1.jpg Law enforcement moves through the former Mark Porter building in Pomeroy during active shooter training in October 2016. Active shooter training is planned for next Friday at the Meigs County Courthouse.

