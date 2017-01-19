Preparing to ‘prom’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Brittany’s Fashions is preparing for its 27th annual Prom Style Review at 2 p.m., Sunday at the Ariel Theatre, with models from area high schools participating in the event.

There will be 100 female teen models and 15 male teen models in the show from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia high schools in Gallia County, as well as from Point Pleasant Pleasant High School in Mason County, Eastern, Southern, and Meigs high schools in Meigs County and Jackson High School.

Kate Hardway and her husband, Marc, of Cheshire, own Brittany’s Fashions. Kate is a common face in Brittany’s and is a recognizable member of the community. Brittany’s Fashions started in 1986; the store was named Brittany after Hardway’s daughter.

According to Kate: “The style show started to help promote the Ariel Theatre’s efforts, as well as a way to showcase dresses for local teenagers who may wish to attend prom.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the continuing restoration of the historic Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre.

“We love watching our community get together for our fashion show,” Kate said. “It’s a day that teenagers can gain some confidence and have fun.”

Kate also revealed she has an “eye for formal wear.”

“I have an intuition for the types of dresses that would look best on a girl and I love to see a girl’s face light up when you find the dress for them,” she said. “That ‘wow moment’ is something that makes me excited every year. A gown is a personal choice and one of our aims is to assist the teens or women that come in. I help them find the perfect gown, and I promise there is the perfect gown that will look beautiful for any size, shape, and personality.”

Some of the featured prom designs include, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Alyce Designs, and Jovani.

Some of the the top trends of 2017 include: two piece dresses, prints, bell sleeves, and high-low dresses. Some trends for tuxes are grey, navy, slim fit, and the 2017’s new ultra slim fit tux.

Admission for the style review is $10 and $15 and can be purchased on the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater website or the day of the show.

Pictured are McKenzie Skidmore from Gallia Academy, Kaylee Hartley and Sydnee Moore from Point Pleasant High School. The girls posed to take a quick photo while they tried on dresses for the upcoming style review. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GDT_PROM012017-4.jpg Pictured are McKenzie Skidmore from Gallia Academy, Kaylee Hartley and Sydnee Moore from Point Pleasant High School. The girls posed to take a quick photo while they tried on dresses for the upcoming style review. Pictured are Ashleigh McGurie from River Valley High School, Miranda Saunders from South Gallia High School and Morgan Johnson from RVHS. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GDT_PROM01207_2_22.jpg Pictured are Ashleigh McGurie from River Valley High School, Miranda Saunders from South Gallia High School and Morgan Johnson from RVHS. Pictured here is Kate Hardway helping the models style their prom dress of choice for the style review. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GDT_PROM012017-3_33.jpg Pictured here is Kate Hardway helping the models style their prom dress of choice for the style review.

