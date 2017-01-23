Eastern Board names Ridenour, Will as President, VP

POMEROY — Flyod Ridenour was named president of the Eastern Local Board of Education during last week’s regular meeting, with Adam Will to serve as vice president.

In addition, Will was named as the legislative liaison for the 2017 calendar year and Samantha Mugrage as the student achievement liaison.

Committees for the 2017 calendar year are as follows: Policy — Brandon Buckley and Tom Morrissey; building and Grounds —Ridenour and Morrissey; Personnel — Will and Morrissey; Public Relations — Buckley and Mugrage.

In addition, a finance/audit committee was appointed to meet periodically with the board treasurer and superintendent to monitor the district’s financial status. Committee members are Will and Buckley.

The board approved the bond for the treasurer in the amount of $50,000.

Regular board meetings were set for the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room. Meetings are subject to change.

During the regular meeting, which followed the organizational meeting, the board approved minutes of the December meeting and financial reports as submitted. The board approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and to certify the revenue adjustments to the Meigs County Auditor.

The purchase of a new wrestling mat was approved with have the price covered by a donation from the athletic boosters.

The senior trip was approved to Washington D.C.

The transfer of funds between student activity accounts was approved.

Substitute teachers were approved as follows, Asa Garland, Scott Hardy, Joseph McCall, Brittany Newsome, Eric Simon and Amy Wilson.

DJ Maxon was approved as a volunteer seventh grade basketball coach. Bryan Durst was approved as the head girls varsity softball coach. Sam Thompson was approved as the junior high track coach.

Three dock days were approved fro Paula Buckley.

An electricity purchasing agreement with Direct Energy Business LLC was approved through May 30, 2020.

Open enrollment students were approved for the current school year.

The board has a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the purpose of accepting a resignation.

The next regular meeting is currently scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.