More on OU Board of Trustees meetings

ATHENS — The Ohio University Board of Trustees discussed strategic updates to the Housing Development Plan and more during meetings Thursday and Friday on the Athens Campus.

The Board also adopted a resolution approving an affiliation with OhioHealth for the operation of the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty clinical practice. A subsidiary of OhioHealth will purchase the assets of University Medical Associates, Inc., which is the current faculty practice plan for Heritage College physician educators in Athens. A new practice group, the OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College, will become the medical school’s new designated faculty practice plan.

Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones discussed housing and residence life’s planned next steps for updating the department’s existing housing development plan.

Hall-Jones explained that updating the housing development plan, which was last updated in 2012, will provide the university with an opportunity to assess new higher education housing trends, insert updated occupancy projections and further evaluate the housing needs of the Athens campus’ undergraduate and graduate students.

Since their initial presentation during the October 2016 Board meeting, housing and residence life has interviewed four consultant firms that responded to Ohio University’s Housing Development Plan Strategic Update 2017 Request for Proposal (RFP).

The proposed budget for the Housing Development Plan Strategic Update 2017, not to exceed $500,000, and request to select the successful consultant firm was presented for Board consideration Thursday and formally approved Friday.

Senior Associate Vice President of Technologies and Administrative Services Joe Lalley and Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Safety Steve Wood provided an update to the university’s progress on the Utility Master Plan (UMP).

The UMP, which supports the goals and objectives of the University’s Comprehensive Master Plan, Climate Action Plan and Sustainability Plan, seeks to develop and implement numerous energy infrastructure improvements at OHIO. Such improvements are also expected to have a positive effect on the University’s continued sustainability efforts, particularly in carbon emissions reductions.

“There has never has been a comprehensive energy utility study at OHIO.” Lalley said. “Such a study is essential to providing OHIO with a long-range vision for efficient, reliable utility generation and delivery and identifying effective energy conservation measures.”

Wood explained that the development of the UMP has already assisted in the identification of numerous deferred maintenance priorities and conditions; it has also uncovered previously unknown critical projects, including recently-completed building-based chiller improvements and miscellaneous electrical, gas and utility upgrades.

The University will continue to refine the draft version of the UMP over the next few months and plans to gather input from the campus and local community before sharing a final, recommended version of the UMP for Board consideration later this year.

The Board also discussed and approved a resolution to grant temporary and permanent easements to Rover Pipeline, LLC for the construction of a high-pressure gas pipeline that would pass through a portion of the Ohio University Eastern Campus subject to approval of the project by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

This new easement will closely parallel three existing pipeline easements on the Ohio University-Eastern campus. In the absence of an agreement, Rover could initiate eminent domain proceedings once they receive FERC approval. Proceeds from the easement will be used to support the academic mission of the Ohio University-Eastern campus.

In other business, the Board approved:

A resolution conferring the status of “President Emeritus” upon Roderick J. McDavis.

A resolution conferring the status of “First Lady Emerita” upon Deborah A. McDavis.

A resolution appointing Dr. David Descutner to serve as Interim President of Ohio University.

A resolution to approve the offering of the Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work by the Department of Social and Public Health through the Honors Tutorial College.

A resolution to place the Bachelor of Science degree program in Mathematics-Meteorology on suspended status.

A resolution to rename the College of Health Sciences and Professions School of Nursing “Master of Science in Nursing Acute Care Nurse Practitioner” to “Master of Science in Nursing Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.”

A resolution that the College of Fine Arts School of Music “Master of Music – Music Performance/Conducting” be renamed “Master of Music in Conducting (Choral, Orchestral, Wind).”

A resolution that The Patton College of Education’s “Center for Professional Development School Partnerships” be renamed the “OHIO Center for Clinical Practice in Education.”

A resolution to accept program reviews for the School of Media Arts and Studies (Scripps College of Communication), the School of Music (College of Fine Arts) and Human Services Technology and Law Enforcement Technology (Regional Higher Education).

A resolution to accept the adoption of the Century Bond and Deferred Maintenance Policy and the General Endowment Investment Policy as adopted by the Foundation Board on Nov. 5, 2016.

A resolution to approve the establishment of the following University quasi-endowments: The Heritage College Scholarship Match Program and OHF Primary Care Endowed Scholarship.

Approval to proceed with construction for the permanent campus boiler (both construction phase and budget amendment); the Central Classroom third floor C-Suite renovation; the “Front Four” transformer replacement; Phase II of the energy and efficiency HVAC improvement plan; Phase I of the Ohio University-Zanesville Herrold Hall renovation; Peden Stadium masonry and stabilization repair; Peden Stadium scoreboard replacement; Porter Hall and Walter Hall classroom improvements.

A resolution to approve multiple easements for electric facilities and to approve release of an unused easement.

A resolution to authorize the purchase of property located at 4 University Terrace, Athens.