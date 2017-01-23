Body identified as missing St. Albans man

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The body of a man pulled from the Kanawha River on Jan. 14 at Point Pleasant, W.Va. has been identified.

James T. Brammer, 37, was reported missing to the St. Albans, W.Va. Police Department back in November 2016. On Monday, Sgt. Joe Finnicum, local post commander with the West Virginia State Police in Mason County, said Brammer’s remains had been officially identified by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, W.Va.

After a preliminary examination of the remains shortly after they were found, and prior to being sent to the medical examiner, Finnicum said there was no evidence at that time that foul play was involved in the man’s death. However, he said the body had to be examined by the medical examiner’s office to determine cause of death as well as assist in making a positive identification. On Monday, Finnicum explained more test results from the medical examiner were still pending in the case which is open and under investigation by the state police.

As previously reported, a riverboat captain spotted the body in debris, floating in the water. The body was found in the Kanawha River on the Point Pleasant side of the river, across from barges docked at Henderson.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department, with assistance from the Gallipolis Fire Department, helped recover the remains from the water. Also on the scene to assist troopers, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the Point Pleasant City Police Department.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.