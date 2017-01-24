Mulberry Country Kitchen receives grant for dishwasher

POMEROY — A new dishwasher for the kitchen at the Mulberry Community Center was one of the projects recently funded by the Sisters Health Foundation (SHF) in support of its vision of “healthy people in healthy communities.” At its recent meeting, the SHF’s Board of Directors approved a total of $503,345 in funding.

The Meigs United Methodist Cooperative Parish received a total of $15,654 to purchase a commercial dishwasher for the Mulberry Country Kitchen meal program. As previously reported by the Sentinel, Mulberry Country Kitchen was conducting fundraisers as a match for the grant to replace the approximately 50 year old equipment.

Other grants awarded by SHF were as follows:

Fifteen organizations that provide direct services—such as food and emergency assistance—received a total of $49,100 from the Basic Needs/Direct Service small-grant program.

Good Samaritan Center; Vienna, W.Va. — $3,000 for a large refrigerator to store produce and perishable foods.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $4,000 to purchase warm winter clothing and toiletries for individuals served as well as shoe vouchers for each child.

GoPacks; Marietta, Ohio — $5,000 to purchase healthy food for student GoPacks and family meals.

Hocky.Athens.Perry Community Action (HAPCAP); Glouster, Ohio — $2,000 to purchase car seats and booster seats for children in Athens county who meet WIC income guidelines.

Nelsonville Food Cupboard; Athens, Ohio — $2,500 to purchase fresh eggs to be included in every monthly Food Cupboard distribution.

Old Man Rivers; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $4,000 to purchase nutritious foods to supplement their food pantry.

OSU Extension of Washington County; Marietta, Ohio — $1,500 to support three series of Cooking Matters classes for individuals using SNAP benefits.

Parchment Valley Baptist Church; Ripley, W.Va. — $5,000 to feed children over weekends during the school year.

Parkersburg Academy; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $2,500 to purchase a high tunnel to extend the growing season for a community garden.

The Salvation Army of Athens and Meigs County; Athens, Ohio — $5,000 to provide direct assistance to low-income utility customers.

The Salvation Army of Marietta; Marietta, Ohio — $2,500 to pay for temporary lodging at local Washington County hotel for those without proper housing.

The Salvation Army; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $5,000 to subsidize the purchase of food for the Feeding Program and Food Pantry.

Tri County Food Pantry; Lower Salem, Ohio — $2,500 to purchase food for the pantry.

Voices of the Streets, Inc; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $2,500 to purchase bed linens, blankets, and pillows for those recently homeless or aging out of the foster care system.

Washington County RSVP; Marietta, Ohio — $2,100 to cover mileage reimbursement for volunteers to the RSVP Senior Wheels medical transportation.

Twenty-three organizations received support for their efforts in addressing the health needs of their communities in one of the three priority areas of the Responsive Grants Program.

Oral Health Priority Area

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $110,000 over three years to support the expansion of their dental clinic and services.

Health Equity Priority Area

American Lung Association in W.Va.; Charleston, W.Va. — $29,700 to develop a Comprehensive Education Campaign to raise awareness of COPD in the Ohioio Valley region.

Enroll America; Washington, DC — $25,000 to create a coalition to increase access to health coverage in Southeast Ohioio and support enrollment assisters in engaging a local school district to coordinate enrollment for students and their families.

Fourth Circuit Public Defender Corporation; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $25,000 to support a Substance Abuse/Mental Health Treatment Coordinator to assist indigent clients to connect with treatment.

Harmony Mental Health, Inc.; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $30,000 to provide trauma education and awareness services and support the opening of a new office in Jackson County.

Marietta Memorial Health Foundation; Marietta, Ohio — $15,745 for a Full Body X-ray Phantom for hand-on learning for students.

Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department Inc; Pennsboro, W.Va. — $25,000 to upgrade medical equipment.

Pleasants County Office of Emergency Services, St. Marys, W.Va. — $8,500 to purchase AED’s to be placed in county buildings accessed by a large portion of the community.

United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohioio Valley; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $12,750 to partner in launch of a FamilyWize campaign – a prescription savings program.

Washington County Career Center; Marietta, Ohio — $25,000 to purchase a patient simulator and related learning modules for both high school and adult medical staff and administrators to receive training through life-like learning.

Wood County Handle with Care; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $17,500 to support six school based therapy rooms for children who have experienced trauma and are receiving care through the Handle With Care program.

YMCA of Parkersburg: Parkersburg, W.Va. — $10,000 to upgrade membership, programming, and accounting software.

Healthy Lifestyles Priority Area

Catholic Cemeteries – St. Xavier Church; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $15,000 to purchase 10 meditation benches and 10 prayer plaques in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Healthy Bodies Healthy Spirits West Virginia; Charleston, W.Va. — $16,845 to be used for coordination and follow-up on 12 workshops focusing on healthy cooking, effective gardening, and Chronic Disease Self-Management Program.

Lubeck Elementary School; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $7,500 to install a Pre-K playground for use by the school and community.

O’Neill Senior Center; Marietta, Ohio — $4,650 to purchase an AED machine and other key equipment to facilitate healthier lifestyles for seniors.

Prevent Blindness; Columbus, Ohio — $5,000 to decrease the incidence of preventable vision loss among uninsured adults and seniors in Washington, Meigs, and Athens counties.

Sand Hill Child Care Center; Reno, Ohio — $3,360 to support Child Development Associate credentialing.

United Campus Ministry; Athens, Ohio — $16,950 to upgrade the kitchen and dining room space that provides two weekly meals to the greater Athens community.

Vienna Senior Citizens Center; Vienna, W.Va. — $19,000 to install a floor system.

Walton Elementary Middle School; Walton, W.Va. — $10,000 to upgrade the current playground to meet safety standards for use by their students and the community.

Wood County Schools; Parkersburg, W.Va. — $6,091 to purchase equipment to provide exercise opportunities principally for staff of WCBOE and Jefferson Elementary

The Sisters Health Foundation promotes healthy and sustainable communities by providing resources, strengthening collaborative relationships and supporting initiatives that impact people in the Mid-Ohioio Valley. Since 1996, the Sisters Health Foundation has awarded over $15 million in grants.